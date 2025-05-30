Photos: Ademola Lookman presents CAF player of the Year Award to Tinubu

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence on Friday, proudly presenting his 2024 CAF Footballer of the Year award.

The 27-year-old forward, who plies his trade with Italian club Atalanta, was honoured as Africa’s best footballer last December, becoming the latest Nigerian to win the prestigious title after Victor Osimhen claimed it in 2023.

Lookman’s visit comes on the heels of a remarkable 2024/25 football season. He netted 20 goals across all competitions, helping Atalanta secure a third-place finish in Serie A.

His stellar performances during the 2023/24 campaign — which included 17 goals, 11 assists, and a historic hattrick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen — were pivotal in securing Atalanta’s first-ever European title.

On the international stage, Lookman was instrumental in Nigeria’s run to the final of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. He scored three crucial goals and was named in the tournament’s Best XI alongside Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, as Nigeria clinched the silver medal.

The visit underscores a growing recognition of Nigerian athletes on the global stage and highlights the government’s support for sporting excellence.