Pharmacists clarify Pharm.D curriculum, dismiss Resident Doctors’ claims

By Chioma A. Obinna

The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) has responded to recent criticisms from the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) regarding the adoption of the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) degree, describing the doctors’ remarks as “misleading” and based on a “misrepresentation of facts.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos, AHAPN explained that the Pharm.D program is not a new development but has been in place for over two decades to align Nigeria with global standards and improve pharmaceutical care delivery.

The statement, signed by Pharm. Elechi Oyim, the National Chairman of AHAPN, clarified that the Pharm.D degree is a globally recognized clinical qualification that equips pharmacists with advanced training. This training supports rational drug use, reduces medication errors, and enhances therapeutic outcomes through collaboration with other healthcare professionals.

“Contrary to NARD’s claims, the Pharm.D program was not newly approved in 2025. The Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), in partnership with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), adopted the curriculum in the early 2000s,” Oyim stated.

He further emphasized that the Pharm.D is not an attempt to equate pharmacists with physicians but rather a way to ensure pharmacists play their rightful role in modern healthcare by focusing on drug therapy, patient counseling, and clinical pharmacology.

Addressing concerns about the title “Doctor” used by Pharm.D holders, Oyim clarified that this practice is in line with global standards. “Worldwide, holders of professional doctorates—including M.D., Pharm.D., DPT, and OD—use the title ‘Doctor’ to reflect their academic and clinical qualifications.”

He also pointed to international examples, noting that in the United States, pharmacists, physicians, and other healthcare professionals routinely use the title Doctor with the appropriate professional suffixes. “There is no intent to cause confusion or professional rivalry,” he added.

Regarding the benefits of the Pharm.D program, AHAPN highlighted that countries which have adopted the curriculum have seen reductions in hospital readmissions, improved medication adherence, and better health outcomes. “Pharmacists trained under this program are better equipped to function as clinical and consultant pharmacists, adding value to patient care in hospitals and communities,” said Oyim.

On the issue of remuneration, AHAPN dismissed NARD’s suggestion that the Pharm.D program was a move to seek parity with physicians’ salaries. “That is simply unfounded. Historically, pharmacists and physicians were on similar salary grades until adjustments in the 1990s. Current calls for salary equity by pharmacists are based on role, responsibility, and qualification—not on titles,” the association stated.

AHAPN also criticized the ongoing interprofessional rivalry in Nigeria’s healthcare sector and urged all stakeholders to focus on collaboration. “In advanced health systems, healthcare is delivered through multidisciplinary teams where physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and others contribute based on their expertise. Territorialism only weakens our collective capacity to deliver quality care,” Oyim said.

The association called on NARD and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to view the Pharm.D program as a progressive development that will enhance—rather than threaten—healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“We urge NARD and NMA to rise above professional sentiments and support reforms that prioritize patient outcomes,” Oyim concluded.

AHAPN reaffirmed its commitment to advancing pharmaceutical care, supporting evidence-based practices, and collaborating with all health professionals to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.