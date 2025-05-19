Peter Obi donates N20m to Kubwa Anglican hospital, school.

John Alechenu

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has donated N20 million to the Anglican School and Hospital projects in Kubwa, an Abuja suburb.

This is in fulfillment of his earlier pledge to partner with the faith-based community in its mission to improve literacy and increase access to health care delivery services.

Donating the Church premises on Monday, Obi expressed delight that the church was bridging the gap in two critical sectors where the government requires support.

The former Anambra State Governor said, “Education is the most critical investment you can make because the more educated you are, the more developed you become. It shouldn’t be a problem.

“We are ready to invest and partner with those in the sector to achieve results. Like what my Lord is doing here, his children are not here. He’s doing it for society. What they need is government support. This is public education. We need to come out and support them.

“That is why we are going round schools, going round hospitals these are critical areas: healthcare, education and pulling people out of poverty.”

He decried the high rate of corruption, which he noted was taking away scarce resources from critical sectors of the economy.

The former Anambra State Governor said, “The more corrupt a country is anywhere in the world the more you have poverty because it affects investments in education, it affects investments in health, it affects investments in pulling people out of poverty and that is the reason why we must tackle it so that we can use the resources in critical areas.”

He also said he had no personal feud with President Bola Tinubu, noting that his interventions on governance were designed to improve Nigeria.

Obi said, “The president and I are not fighting. My fight is against bad governance, hunger, poverty, out-of-school children, and people not having access to health services.

“This country has less than 10 percent health insurance for citizens. It should be 100 percent.

“These teachers teaching here (Anglican Schools) should be paid by the government because the law says our children should go to school for free for the universal basic education.

“What my lord is doing is helping government, government should help them.”

While receiving the Bank drafts on behalf of the two institutions, the Anglican Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Bishop Duke Akanmisoko, expressed gratitude to the LP standard bearer for being true to his words.

He pledged, on behalf of the church, to use the resources wisely and invite Obi to the commissioning when the projects are completed.

