PET bottles, sachet water not banned – LASG clarifies

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has clarified that its statewide ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs) does not include PET bottles and sachet water.

The Commissioner For Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement was issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Mr Kunle Adeshina.

Wahab added that part of those exempted from the ban were nylon carrier bags of more than 40 micron thickness.

He said the enforcement comes into effect on July 1.

“The latest clarification was made while reacting to deliberate viral misrepresentations by some people that the ban involves all categories of Single Use Plastics.

“The position of the state government has not changed that only single use plastics consisting of styrofoam food packs and all forms of polystyrene cups (disposal cups) are banned.

“Other items banned in the single use plastics category are plastic straws, plastic cutlery and all single use carrier bags and nylons that have less than 40 micron thickness,” he said.

He added that as part of moves to demonstrate the state’s seriousness, it had inaugurated the newly created Plastic Waste Management Fund.

“This is a collaborative effort between the state government, the producers, and the Producers Responsibility Organisations.

“The plastics waste management fund will be financed by contributions from producers and major importers and will be jointly managed to address plastic waste challenges in the state,” he said.

Wahab reiterated the determination of the state government to go ahead with the enforcement of the ban on July 1.

“This is after the expiration of a moratorium of 18 months which it had been given since the announcement of the intention to effect the ban in January 2024.