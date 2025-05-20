PDP’s ghost stronger than most political parties – Ex-Abia Governor, Ikpeazu

By Idowu Bankole

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that despite perceptions that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in crisis and may not recover before the 2027 general elections, the “ghost” of the PDP remains stronger than most other political parties in Nigeria.

Ikpeazu made the remark during a South East PDP stakeholders’ meeting, where he emphasized the need for unity among party leaders in the region. He urged all warring factions within the party to sheathe their swords and await the outcome of the reconciliation committee led by former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

“Even in what some may call its weakest moment, the ghost of the PDP is stronger than most political parties in this country. That’s why we must be careful not to destroy what we have built over the years. We should close ranks, respect constituted authority, and allow peace to reign,” Ikpeazu said.

The Saraki-led committee was recently constituted by serving and former PDP governors to foster peace and ensure a rancour-free National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Convention.

Ikpeazu also appealed to aggrieved members of the PDP in the South East to allow the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to remain in office until the expiration of his tenure in December.

“Is there anything we have asked Senator Anyanwu to do as the national secretary of the PDP in the South East that he has not done? I want to appeal to our leaders in the zone to allow him to finish his tenure, which ends in December. We must not allow ourselves to be distracted as a party, no matter the provocation.”

He expressed concern over the actions of some party leaders in the zone who, according to him, have chosen to disregard the Supreme Court judgment affirming Anyanwu as the legitimate National Secretary of the party. He warned that such actions could further destabilize the PDP in the region ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former governor called on all stakeholders in the South East to prioritize unity, close ranks, and work collectively to ensure victory for the PDP in 2027.