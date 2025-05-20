PDP South-East caucus meets NWC in Abuja over leadership crisis

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The South East Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) to address pressing issues threatening the party’s unity and stability.

The meeting, which commenced at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, was chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, on behalf of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagum.

Deliberations centred largely on the ongoing dispute over the position of National Secretary, with the South East ZEC firmly reiterating its call for the ratification of Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye for the role.

In attendance were key PDP figures, including the National Vice Chairman (South East), Ali Odefa; the National Woman Leader, Hon. Amina Darasimi Bryhm; the National Auditor, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel; and several state chairmen, such as Chidi Chidebe of Anambra State and Dr Martin Chukwunweike of Enugu State.

Also present were Senator Col. Austin Akobundu (Abia Central), former National Woman Leader Iyom Josephine Anenih, and other prominent stakeholders.

More details to follow…