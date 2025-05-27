PDP NEC meeting holds as scheduled – Damagum

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will hold on Tuesday (today) as scheduled.

The party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, stated this while addressing newsmen after the PDP Extraordinary Caucus Meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

“We just finished the extraordinary caucus meeting. We are moving to Legacy House for our NEC meeting.

“I think it will be proper for us to address you immediately after we finish the NEC meeting,” Damagum said.

99th NEC meeting has been scheduled for at 2.00 p.m. at the party’s presidential campaign office, Legacy House, in the Maitama District of Abuja.

Recall that the meeting had earlier been fixed for the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

It was, however, changed to Legacy House, following the closure of the national secretariat by Federal Capital Territory Administration due to 28 years of unpaid grand rent.

NAN reports that as at the time of writing this report, members of NEC had started arriving at the venue of the meeting which was expected to address critical issues affecting the party, including strategies for upcoming political engagements.

The NEC, one of the highest decision-making organs of the PDP, comprises the national chairman and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

State governors, serving and former presidents, former vice-presidents, the chairman and secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT), principal officers of the National Assembly, state chairpersons, former governors and founding members, among others, are also members of NEC.

At the extraordinary caucus meeting held at the Bauchi governor’s lodge were the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Sen. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

Others were the BoT Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, BoT Secretary, Ahmed Makarfi, a former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and a BoT member, Chief Bode George.

Former National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Chairman of PDP South-South Caretaker Committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, NWC members and some former governors were also in attendance.