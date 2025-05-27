PDP ‘ll be the party to beat in 2027 – Abba Moro

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its ambition to reclaim the presidency, with Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro affirming that the PDP will ’emerge as the party to beat’ in the 2027 general elections.

Senator Moro made this declaration during his address at the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event brought together key party stakeholders, including governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and the Board of Trustees (BoT), to strategize on revitalizing the party’s fortunes.

Senator Moro emphasized the unity and cohesion of PDP members in the National Assembly, who he said are fully aligned with the efforts of the party’s leadership.

He expressed confidence in the series of activities planned by the party, culminating in the national convention, as a means to reassure members, supporters, and advocates of democracy in Nigeria.

“We firmly believe that, given the current circumstances in which we find ourselves as a party, there is no better time than now to initiate steps that will reassure PDP members, supporters of the PDP, and advocates of democracy in Nigeria that the PDP is making a strong comeback,” Senator Moro stated.

Addressing recent defections of senior and prominent PDP members in the National Assembly, Senator Moro acknowledged the challenges but dismissed the notion that the party is on the verge of collapse.

He asserted that the PDP remains deeply rooted across Nigeria, representing constituencies in every corner of the country.

“While the defection of senior members may present a temporary setback, we firmly believe that the PDP, with its vision and ideals, will undoubtedly emerge as the party to beat, even in 2027,” he said.

Senator Moro drew on the party’s history, recalling its humble beginnings with just 16 founders and its growth into a formidable political force.

He urged members to remain resolute, emphasizing that Nigeria deserves an alternative to the ruling party and that the PDP is ready to provide purposeful leadership.

“We must not forget that the PDP was founded by just 16 individuals, later expanding to 34. At that time, we had no governors, no senators, and no established leaders—only individuals who envisioned the PDP as a democratic party capable of providing Nigeria with purposeful leadership,” he remarked.

The Senate Minority Leader reiterated the party’s determination to overcome temporary setbacks and return to its winning ways.

He expressed optimism that the PDP’s vision and ideals would position it as the leading opposition party, capable of reclaiming power in 2027.