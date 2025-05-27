PDP holds stakeholders’ meeting in Edo, reaffirms confidence on reclaiming mandate

PDP flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo has restated its resolve to reclaim what it describes as its stolen mandate in the 2024 governorship election.

At a well-attended stakeholders’ meeting held in Benin, the Oredo PDP Chairman, Henschel Usiobafo, lauded party members for their loyalty and unwavering support.

He described the large turnout as proof that the PDP remained a strong, united political force in the local government and across Edo.

Usiobafo said the gathering aimed to appreciate the steadfastness of party leaders and members across the twelve wards in Oredo.

He also praised Oredo East lawmaker Hon. Uyi Frank Omosigho and PDP councillors for their resilience in the face of alleged harassment from the ruling party.

In his remarks, Dr Tom Obaseki, elected Chairman of Oredo Local Government Council, described Oredo as the “heartbeat of Edo politics.

Obaseki noted that the area delivered the highest number of votes for the PDP in the 2024 election.

According to him, no PDP leader or member has decamped, attributing the party’s cohesion to a shared belief in its values and vision.

“What happened at the tribunal was a judgment, not justice,” Obaseki said.

“True justice reflects the will of the people, as demonstrated at the polls.

“We remain confident that our victory will be restored through a fair and just process.”

He urged members to remain united and steadfast, expressing optimism that the people’s voice would ultimately be honoured and celebrated.

Also speaking, a member of the PDP South South Zonal Caretaker Committee, Idehen Ebomoyi, praised the resilience of Oredo PDP, calling it the most consistent and inspiring chapter in the South South region.

Ebomoyi delivered goodwill messages from party leaders Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie, acknowledging their awareness of and support for the ongoing efforts in Oredo.

He also thanked PDP Board of Trustees member, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, for his continued strategic guidance.

Reaffirming the party’s resolve, Ebomoyi stated, “The PDP remains a grounded political force, committed to reclaiming its mandate and defending democratic ideals in Edo .”