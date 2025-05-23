PDP crisis: Saraki-led reconciliation committee members visit Gov Mbah

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, led by a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Friday visited Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State over the party’s crisis.

Other members of the committee are former governors of Bayelsa and Gombe states, Mr Seriake Dickson and Mr Ibrahim Dankwambo respectively.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Saraki said that it was to ensure that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and national convention were rancour-free.

“We are members of the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee that was set up recently by the PDP Governor’s Forum.

“Our duty is to work towards ensuring that our upcoming National Executive Council meeting and also likely convention are rancour-free and smooth.

“In line with that, we are here in Enugu State to consult with all the leaders of our party, and Gov. Peter Mbah is the leader of the PDP South-East.

“This is the first state we are coming to because we appreciate the importance of the South-East in the PDP family,” he said.

The former Kwara governor said that the South-East had played a key role in the bedrock of the popularity and the strength of the PDP.

“In recognition of that, we are here.

to consult with Mbah and first commend him on the leadership role he has been playing in the party.

“We commend what he is doing in Enugu State, which is a reflection of what happens when you have a PDP government,” he said.

Saraki said that they discussed how to ensure that the assignment given to them was done properly to enable the PDP to hold its NEC and convention without rancour.

“This is to ensure the NEC meeting and national convention are rancour-free, smooth, and peaceful and lay the foundation for the PDP that we all are wishing for.

“So we have had a very good and useful discussion, and we are going away with some of the suggestions that we have and hopefully will work on that.

“From what we have seen today, there’s nothing that is insurmountable in the challenge ahead, given the spirit and the commitment of all of us, especially our leaders,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that South-East PDP had on May 14, threatened to dump PDP, if the party refuses to give the zone the position of National Secretary. (NAN)(