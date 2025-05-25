PDP beams searchlight on Otti’s handling of Abia funds

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Luminous Jannamike

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for greater transparency in how Governor Alex Otti’s government manages state funds.



In a statement on Sunday, the PDP questioned the government’s handling of project costs and the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).



The statement, signed by the Abia State PDP Publicity Secretary, Mazi Eric Ikwuagwu, was titled ‘Calls for Accountability Mount as Critics Challenge Abia State’s Financial Management Under Governor Otti.’

The PDP pointed to concerns raised by individuals like Engr. Eke Ako, a civil engineer from Abia based in Scotland, and former Finance Commissioner Chief Obinna Oriaku. Both had previously scrutinized the past administration and are raising questions about the current government’s spending.

“Engr. Ako consistently held the Ikpeazu administration accountable and was celebrated by those now in power. Today, he applies the same scrutiny to Otti’s administration, but instead of addressing his concerns, they accuse him of being sponsored by the PDP,” the statement read.

The PDP highlighted specific issues, such as the N36.5 billion reportedly spent on the 5.7km Port Harcourt Road, which works out to N6.18 billion per kilometer, making it one of Africa’s most expensive road projects.

Other areas of concern include the N6.5 billion spent on recreational facilities, the N10 billion spent on capacity building, and the N54 billion spent on renovating public schools that critics say do not exist.

“The quarterly budget performance reports published on the government’s own website contain these facts. Instead of addressing them, the government has remained silent,” the PDP stated.

The party noted that the government has not yet explained these expenditures. They urged the administration to address these concerns openly and ensure that public funds are used responsibly.

As Governor Otti’s second-anniversary approaches, the PDP pushes for greater accountability.