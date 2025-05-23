PDP acting chairman Damagum defends ties to Wike, denies incompetence

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, has firmly denied allegations of incompetence and collusion with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also defended his relationship with former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, amid mounting criticism within the party.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Damagun addressed the accusations directly, dismissing claims that he is a puppet of the APC and reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP.

“May God be judge between me and whoever slandered me, and may God judge us, if I am working for the APC,” he said, referring to allegations that he met with President Bola Tinubu in England.

He emphasised his long-standing commitment to the PDP, stating, “I have a history, since I joined the PDP in 1999, I have never defected. Those who dislike me will have to find ways to either praise or criticise me to get what they want.”

Damagum also responded to criticisms regarding his relationship with Wike, a prominent figure in the APC government. He acknowledged their association but denied any wrongdoing.

“For all those who accuse me of having links with the Minister of FCT, I know him or have had links with him, and many of them have had links with him. My only fault here is that I did not allow them to do what they wanted with him,” he said.

The PDP chairman expressed disappointment over the defection of some party members to the APC, describing it as a loss but denying any mistreatment of those who left.

“We must be sad. Whenever you lose someone, you don’t feel happy, even if it’s just one person you’re grieving for,” he said, while insisting that none of the defectors could claim they were wronged by the party.

Addressing internal divisions within the PDP, Damagum admitted that disagreements are inevitable in any political party but maintained that the PDP remains united.

“PDP is one. It was true that there are internal problems, because a party never lacks problems because its leaders are people, and people are in it, and everyone has their own interests,” he declared.

Damagum defended his leadership style, stating that he adheres to principles and refuses to yield to individual whims. He pointed to the aftermath of the party’s election losses as a period of heightened complaints but reiterated his commitment to steering the PDP with integrity.