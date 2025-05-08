PCRC passes vote of confidence in IGP Egbetokun, urges him to ignore critics

Egbetokun

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) on Thursday urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to disregard criticisms from “armchair critics and activists,” while passing a vote of confidence on his leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking at the grand finale of the PCRC’s 41st Anniversary celebration in Abuja, the National Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem Olaniyan, praised IGP Egbetokun’s exemplary leadership, urging him to remain focused and ignore distractions.

Olaniyan stated, “We are very proud of the present Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun. If you are in partnership with someone and that person is doing well, you have to reciprocate, which is what we are doing now. Under his leadership, the narrative has changed.”

He emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force is effectively combating crime and criminality across the nation, noting that the police require citizens’ cooperation and intelligence gathering to operate efficiently.

“The criminals live amongst us in cities, villages, and communities. We need to volunteer information about them for the police and other security agencies to operate effectively,” he added.

Olaniyan called on IGP Egbetokun to continue his good work, stressing that the PCRC would handle any critics who attempt to undermine his efforts. He assured that for every 100 critics, the PCRC would counter them with over 1,000 responsible citizens committed to national security.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Egbetokun as the IGP and pledged the committee’s continued support to enhance the reliability of the nation’s police force.

Representing IGP Egbetokun at the event, Commissioner of Police for the FCT Command, CP Saka Ajao Adewale, applauded the PCRC for its partnership in police operations. He assured that the Force, under Egbetokun’s watch, would continue to operate professionally, emphasizing human rights and providing adequate security for citizens and their properties.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu, represented by Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote accountability and professionalism within the Nigeria Police.

“Our shared goal is to build a policing system that is people-centered, transparent, and guided by the rule of law,” he stated.

Argungu praised the PCRC for serving as a critical link between the police and the communities they serve for over four decades. He highlighted the committee’s role in fostering trust, promoting mutual respect, and enhancing public confidence in policing.

“Today, we not only celebrate the legacy of the PCRC but also honor the countless achievements made possible through collaboration, dialogue, and active citizen participation in crime prevention and peacebuilding across the nation,” Argungu added.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, represented by the Director of Civil-Military Relations, Major Gen. Remi Fadairo, reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to address the nation’s security challenges. He noted that this could only be achieved through citizens’ cooperation and the provision of critical information on criminal activities.

The Secretary of the Committee, who also serves as the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Muyiwa Adejobi, called on citizens to support the police and other security agencies in combating crime.

Four selected police personnel and community individuals were honored during the event for their exemplary performance and contributions to community policing.

The PCRC urged all stakeholders, including government, police, communities, and civil society, to deepen trust and institutionalize community-driven approaches to enhance safety and security in neighborhoods across Nigeria.