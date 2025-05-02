Pastor Evelyn Joshua set to ignite revival in S-Africa

By Henry Ojelu

South Africa is poised for a spiritual awakening as Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the Leader of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, SCOAN, brings the fire of revival to Johannesburg’s Expo Centre on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The event, themed Holy Spirit Visitation with Pastor Evelyn Joshua, is expected to draw multitudes from across the nation and beyond, in what has been described as a life-altering encounter with the power of God.

Organised by SCOAN, the crusade is seen as a divine platform for healing, deliverance, breakthrough, and salvation. With the atmosphere already charged with expectation, the woman of God and a team of SCOAN evangelists will minister to a spiritually hungry audience made up of both local congregants and international pilgrims.

“This is not just another crusade — it is a divine mandate,” Pastor Evelyn Joshua declared, while speaking ahead of the much-anticipated event.

“I believe that the Holy Spirit Visitation in South Africa is God’s answer to many people’s prayers. Nothing short of the standard in Christ’s ministry will transpire. The sick will be healed, the oppressed shall be delivered, the weak shall be strengthened, and the lost shall be saved. The works will speak for themselves, as reflected in John 7:38,” she added.

The upcoming revival marks a continuation of the ministry’s global evangelical push, following in the footsteps of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Since assuming leadership, Pastor Evelyn Joshua has led successful crusades across continents — from Spain to Kenya, Zambia to Argentina — with testimonies abounding of divine intervention and transformation.

In August 2022, the ministry held a power-packed crusade at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, which attracted thousands and resulted in a wave of testimonies spanning miraculous healings, deliverance from spiritual bondage, and restoration of broken lives.