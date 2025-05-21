Party Crisis: PDP South East leaders insist on Anyanwu as Party’s Secretary

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East have reaffirmed their support for Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the party.

This stance was made known during a meeting attended by prominent party leaders from the region, including the immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Senator Samuel Anyanwu; Senator Michael Amah Nnachi; Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu; Hon. Jones Onyeriri; the Zonal Legal Adviser, Barr. Ukpai Ukairo; Zonal Organising Secretary, Rt. Hon. Mike Ahumibe; as well as the PDP Chairmen of Imo and Abia States, among others.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the stakeholders called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to comply with the Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed Senator Anyanwu as the legitimate National Secretary.

They also urged the NWC and the general public to disregard the recent meeting allegedly convened by Chief Ali Odefa, describing it as illegitimate. The communiqué referenced several court judgments affirming Odefa’s suspension and expulsion as the PDP National Vice Chairman (South East) and called for contempt of court proceedings to be instituted against him.

Furthermore, the stakeholders demanded the immediate conduct of congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra States, which currently lack valid State Working Committees.

The group expressed strong support for the reconciliation efforts led by Senator Bukola Saraki, stating that the committee’s work is essential for the party’s unity and future success.

“We, PDP South East stakeholders—comprising BOT members, NWC members, former governors, senators, current and former members of the National and State Assemblies, the National Vice Chairman (South East), Zonal Working Committee members, and major stakeholders across the region—resolve as follows:

“We commend the leadership of the PDP for establishing the Dr. Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation Committee. We are hopeful that its outcomes will align with the constitution and court decisions governing the party. Attempts to sabotage this effort, such as the meeting held at the Enugu State Government House, must be rejected.”

They emphasized that the Supreme Court ruling confirming Senator Anyanwu’s position has been acknowledged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and warned that any decisions made without his signature as National Secretary would be deemed invalid.

“The Deputy National Secretary can only act in the absence of the National Secretary, as clearly stated in the PDP Constitution. The roles are not interchangeable, and any attempt to contravene this is legally unsustainable,” they added.

The stakeholders concluded by urging the Acting National Chairman and the NWC to uphold the party’s constitution and the Supreme Court’s verdict, stressing that the PDP must continue to stand on the foundation of rule of law.

Meanwhile, Chief Chidiebere Egwu, the newly affirmed National Vice Chairman (South East), echoed these positions during a meeting with party stakeholders in Abuja, where he reiterated support for Senator Anyanwu’s role as National Secretary and denounced the Enugu meeting as null and void.