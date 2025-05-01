Parts of Jos main market razed by fire

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—A part of the Jos main market, Plateau State, has been razed by an inferno, destroying goods and property worth millions of Naira , leaving the shop owners devastated.

The incident happened about 11p.m., yesterday, when residents had gone to bed, and the immediate efforts to contain the inferno failed.

Chairman of Jos Market Association, Mustapha Ibrahim, said that a spark from an electric cable might have caused the inferno but the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap said investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause.

A trader, Abdullahi Usman said the response from the Fire Service was not timely.

However, Ramnap who visited the market, yesterday, sympathized with the traders over their losses, saying, “The unfortunate fire outbreak is a devastating blow to the state’s economic hub.

and we share in the grief of those who suffered losses.

“The bravery and swift action of the Fire services and other volunteers who were involved hlped in putting out the fire.”

She called on all market stakeholders to work together in prioritising safety and implementing necessary measures to avoid a recurrence of such an unfortunate event.

At press time, affected traders were seen lamenting their losses and those whose shops were not completely razed were salvaging whatever they could from the ruins.