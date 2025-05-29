Parents, NANS slam WAEC as candidates write paper at midnight

.WAEC explains delay

Adesina Wahab, Femi Bolaji and Elizabeth Osayande

Parents of candidates writing the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, SSCE, being conducted by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, have slammed the Council for subjecting the candidates to untold stress, as they wrote their English Language paper late in the night on Wednesday.

In many parts of the country, the paper, slated for 3om, did not start until 7pm in some cases.

It was gathered that the delay was due to an alleged leakage of the paper, which forced WAEC to hurriedly prepare another set of questions.

In Jalingo, Taraba State, the examination, which was initially scheduled for earlier in the day, was inexplicably delayed by the examination body until about 9:00 p.m., with no official explanation provided.

Majority of the candidates, most of whom are teenagers, were visibly exhausted and wrote the paper under extreme stress.

Despite the heavy downpour, school owners and parents were forced to transport their wards to the examination venues at a time when many would normally be asleep.

A school proprietor who spoke with Vanguard confirmed that her students completed their exams at midnight.

She expressed concern over the emotional and physical toll on the students, many of whom had been waiting in school throughout the day.

“As teenagers, they needed to be well-fed and in the right frame of mind to write such a critical paper. I had to take full responsibility for their welfare,” she said.

The proprietor also criticized the poor logistical arrangements by the examination body, adding that she personally drove out in the rain at night to pick up exam supervisors to ensure the examination could eventually hold.

“I had to buy 30 litres of fuel to power the generator so the hall would be properly lit. This wasn’t part of our plan or budget, and we hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Vanguard gathered that while some students managed to return home around midnight, others who couldn’t had to spend the night in school.

The incident has drawn outrage from both parents and educators, who are calling on WAEC to investigate the delay and ensure such a situation does not repeat itself.

Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has blasted WAEC for the delay in the conduct of English Language examination in the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, SSCE.

In a statement on Thursday by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the association noted that shifting the exam from 4pm to 7pm put the lives of the innocent students at risk and that the failure of WAEC should not be visited on the students.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students under the leadership of Comrade Olushola Oladoja strongly condemns the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) over the undue delay of the English Language paper on Wednesday allegedly due to the leakage of examination questions

“This development, which resulted in the postponement of the examination to an absurdly late period of 4:00 to 7:00 PM, demonstrates a shocking level of insensitivity and a gross disregard for the safety and well-being of Nigerian students, particularly those in rural communities.

“The decision to hold examinations at such late hours not only endangers students—many of whom must navigate unsafe routes to and from examination centers—but also disrupts their psychological preparedness and undermines the integrity of the process. WAEC, as a long-standing examination body, is expected to be a beacon of professionalism, preparedness, and efficiency. The repeated incidents of examination paper leakage are a clear indication of systemic failures in WAEC’s security measures and operations. NANS strongly believes that these lapses tarnish the credibility of our educational system and unfairly burden Nigerian students, who are already grappling with numerous challenges.

“We demand accountability, urging WAEC to identify and hold responsible all individuals or groups involved in the leakage of examination questions. WAEC must implement stricter security protocols to prevent future occurrences, leveraging technology, and enhancing staff training to safeguard the integrity of its examinations. Furthermore, WAEC must issue a public apology to all affected students and their families for the undue stress and inconvenience caused by this delay. Concrete steps must also be taken to ensure the safety of students traveling home late from examination centers, particularly those in rural areas.

“The academic future of our students must not be jeopardized by administrative inefficiencies or institutional negligence. WAEC must take immediate and decisive steps to rebuild trust and ensure that such incidents do not reoccur. NANS remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students and will not hesitate to escalate this matter if tangible actions are not taken promptly.’

Meanwhile, WAEC, in a statement, has explained what led to the delay.

In a statement by the Public Affairs Department, WAEC highlighted that their primary objective of ensuring examination integrity and preventing paper leakage contributed to the logistical issues experienced.

“While we successfully maintained the security of our examination materials, this focus has unfortunately led to delays in their timely conduct,” said Moyosola Adesina, Acting Head of Public Affairs.

Adesina went on to note that various factors, including logistical hurdles, security concerns, and sociocultural influences, played a role in the challenges faced.

“We understand the anxiety this has caused among candidates, their schools, and parents. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences that may have arisen due to these circumstances. In the light of these issues, WAEC is currently collaborating with security agencies to ensure smoother operations in future examinations.

“Our commitment to uphold the highest standards in examination conduct is unwavering,” Adesina affirmed.

“We recognize the critical importance of timely administration of examinations and are taking all necessary steps to forestall any future occurrences.”