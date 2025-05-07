Panic as Lagos ALGON chairman, Alabi, slumps at APC stakeholders’ meeting

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There was panic on Wednesday afternoon when the Chairman of Bariga Local Government and the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kolade Alabi, suddenly collapsed while addressing a crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s Secretariat on Acme Road, Lagos.

The incident, which happened at around 12:10 p.m., caused a stir among attendees, prompting swift intervention. Alabi was quickly revived and rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Further details on his current condition remain undisclosed, but party members expressed relief at his prompt recovery and wish him a speedy return to good health.

