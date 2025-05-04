PANDEF hails Agbalagba’s appointment as FUPRE Vice Chancellor

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has commended the appointment of Professor Ezekiel Agbalagba as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), describing him as a “square peg in a square hole.”

In a statement signed by Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, PANDEF’s National Spokesman, the group expressed strong confidence in Prof. Agbalagba’s ability to lead the institution toward greater heights.

“Prof. Agbalagba is a disciplined and committed scholar who believes in holistic growth through sustainable hard work. He is a detribalized Nigerian, and no doubt, FUPRE shall witness tremendous development under his leadership,” the statement read.

PANDEF lauded the university’s Governing Council for what it described as a merit-based decision, noting that the emergence of Prof. Agbalagba reflects a genuine commitment to the university’s growth and excellence.

The group also extended congratulations to the students, staff, host community of Effurun, Uvwie Kingdom, and the entire Urhobo Nation, stating that Prof. Agbalagba’s leadership is expected to help FUPRE fulfill its mandate of becoming a leading petroleum university in Nigeria and across Africa.

“We heartily congratulate Professor Agbalagba on his emergence as the new VC and commend the Governing Council for appointing such a viable and visionary personality,” the statement concluded.