Palliatives: Sanwo-Olu approves disbursement of N1.6bn to vulnerable residents

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Disbursed N2.46bn financial aid to 9, 690 beneficiaries in 6yrs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved disbursement of N1.6 billion as relief package to vulnerable residents ahead of Sallah celebration.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu administration has disbursed the sum of N2,461,000 billion through various social intervention programs to 8,690 beneficiaries.

Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, disclosed this on Thursday, during the year 2025 ministerial press briefing to commemorate the sixth year in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Tajudeen, “It is known fact that the vulnerable in our society face difficulties ranging from the burden of medical bills to the challenges of paying rents, providing education for their children and sustaining small business.

“In an effort to alleviate this challenges, the state government government under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu, launched the “Sanwo-Olu Listens Financial Assistance Programme” in year 2020.

“The initiative which serves as a beacon of hope for thousands of vulnerable Lagosians does not only deliver direct financial relief but represents a deeper commitment to compassion, inclusion, and empowerment.

“The initiative, which serves as a testament to Sanwo-Olu administration’s belief that no one should be left behind and that everyone matters has been sustained for the past six years.

“So far, N2,461,000 has been disbursed through the initiative, putting smiles on the faces of 8,690 beneficiaries.

“Also, the governor has approved disbursement of N1.6 billion to about 1,000 vulnerable residents to be distributed within the next two weeks as financial support irrespective of religion, sex, political affiliations ahead of Sallah celebration.

“Let me emphatically say that Sanwo-Olu Listen social intervention program programme is an on-going initiative that creates pathways for economic participation and stability and reinforces the government’s commitment to reducing poverty rate as well as creating opportunity for every resident in the state to thrive despite economic challenges, hence, more beneficiaries will be befitting soon.”

