Palestine’s new Ambassador to boost Nigeria relations

ABUJA – The State of Palestine has appointed Muhannad Alhammouri as its new Ambassador to Nigeria, aiming to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Alhammouri officially began his mission last Friday by presenting his credentials to Nigeria’s Chief of Protocol, Wahab A. Akande, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

In a statement, the Palestinian Embassy expressed hope for increased cooperation, saying, “Ambassador Alhammouri’s arrival is expected to further deepen and expand cooperation between the two nations across various sectors.”

Ambassador Alhammouri brings over 20 years of diplomatic experience to his new role. He previously served as First Counsellor at the Palestinian Embassy in Turkmenistan (2016–2024), where he managed bilateral relations and led important diplomatic efforts. He also held senior positions such as Director of the Asia and Australia Department at the Palestinian Foreign Ministry (2014–2016) and Counsellor at the Palestinian Embassy in Kazakhstan (2008–2014). His expertise in negotiation, crisis management, and bilateral diplomacy makes him well-suited to strengthen ties with Nigeria.

This appointment is part of Palestine’s broader strategy to build stronger international partnerships, especially in Africa, where Nigeria is a major player. Nigeria’s influence in global forums and its historical support for Palestine make this relationship particularly important.

Ambassador Alhammouri is fluent in Arabic and English and proficient in Russian, which will help him engage effectively with Nigerian officials. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Kazakh Economic University and a Higher National Diploma in Business and Finance from Bradford University in the UK.

“A seasoned diplomat with over two decades of experience in international relations and foreign affairs. Ambassador Alhammouri brings extensive expertise in bilateral diplomacy, negotiation, and embassy leadership. He is also skilled in cultural and public diplomacy, with a strong background in crisis management,” the statement added.