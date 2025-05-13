Pa Clark’s departure leaves irreplaceable voice for me – Tinubu

Clark

By Jimitota Onoyume

President Bola Tinubu yesterday described the late federal Commissioner for Information and leader of Niger Delta Pa Chief Edwin Clark as a man who stood for justice and fearlessly advocated for good governance across the country.

The President who was represented by the Secretary of the government of the Federation, Senator George Akume at the funeral service of late Chief Clark at at St Paul’s Anglican church, Kiagbodo, Delta state , recalled that he was deeply saddened when he head the news of the passage of Pa Clark.

” The death of Pa Clark deeply saddened me. In his transition was a great man of wisdom, a nationalist and a statesman. His departure leaves an irreplaceable voice for me. He led an illustrious life backed by dedicated service at different times. He was a passionate advocate for resource control and environmental justice for Niger Delta . He was a beacon of courage who fearlessly confronted injustice even when it meant standing alone .

“Pa Clark believed in a united Nigeria till his last breath. He never stopped reaching out to people to work together for national unity built on justice “, he said.

Roll call of dignitaries at the funeral include former president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Chief Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor Bauchi state H.E. Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Umo Eno,governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state and so on.

The Senate President, Senator Akpabio in his oration said Pa Clark did not live for only the Niger Delta but was an advocate for justice for the entire nation, describing him as a pan africanist.

” Pa Clark was a pan-Nigeria, pan Africanist. He fought for all the minorities in Nigeria. He lived the truth at all times. I want more hundred of Pa Clark in the Niger Delta. We are laying a monument today .”, he said.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan said the late Clark dedicated his entire life to service of the nation right from when he was a teacher , commissioner , senator and elder statesman. ” He dedicated his life to the service of his father land from his early days as a teacher , commissioner , till the end, he stood firm bearing the burden of the maginalixed “.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state also spoke glowingly of Pa Clark , stressing that he spoke against corruption, injustice . ” He was the voice of wisdom, justice in the national political space “, he said .

The church recalled that the late Pa Clark had intention to build a befitting church before his passage, noting that he already a building plan.

To actualise the vision , governors Oborevwori of Delta, Diri of Bayelsa and Umo of Akwa Ibom state offered to build the church. The Senate President Akpabio also donated fifty million naira to support the project . The secretary to the government of the Federation Senator Akume donated ten million naira to furnish the church when completed. Governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed donated fifty million naira on behalf of Christians in his state to support the project.

The homily called on political leaders and Nigerians to do what is right at all times for the good of the nation.

The church also proposed to name the vicarage after Pa Clark when completed.