Oyebanji declares war on child bullying in Ekiti

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has declared war on child bullying in the state, saying every policy and institutional framework emplaced to offer them freedom will be zealously implemented.

Oyebanji, who condemned verbal, emotional or cyber bullying, encouraged the victims to report any cases of assault to their parents and teachers, stressing that the state government is ready to fight and protect their fundamental human rights.

The state’s helmsman posited that all hands would have to be put on the plough, for the state to achieve a society bereft of child bullying, stating that his administration was incurably committed to raising confident, mentally resilient, and emotionally secure children.

He also assured the citizens that his government will institutionalise policies that will safeguard the children against molestations and guarantee them a brighter future to unlock their potentials for prosperity.

The Governor gave the assurance on Tuesday, during the 2025 edition of the “Children’s Day” celebration, held at the Ekitiparapo Pavilion, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital, with the theme: “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation”.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, saluted the industries of Ekiti teachers, caregivers, parents, and others , who are playing pivotal roles in shaping the future of the children, saying their efforts won’t be in vain.

His words, “I am delighted to join you in celebrating your Day, an annual reminder of the hope, potential, and power within you. We honour you all as the treasures that you are. Indeed, you are God’s gift to us. Being here is a great privilege, and I appreciate these blessings. Ekiti is proud to stand with the world in saying no to bullying of our children in all its forms.

“We are building a society where every child feels safe, seen, heard, and supported regardless of background or circumstance. The government is enforcing the Child Rights Law and other relevant laws and policies that protect children’s rights. These efforts are driven by the belief that a secure and happy child becomes a productive adult.

“A bullying-free society is a dream and a responsibility we must all carry together. Our children need love, empathy, and protection. That is why we continue to promote child-friendly initiatives that instil confidence, self-worth, and dignity in every child.

“Bullying, whether physical, verbal, emotional, or cyber, is unacceptable and has no place in our homes, schools, or communities. It can destroy a child’s self-esteem, cause lifelong trauma, and derail academic and social progress.

“I encourage every child here today to speak up if you experience bullying or witness someone else being hurt. Whether it’s at home, school, on the playground, or online, report it. Talk to your parents, teachers, neighbours, or any adult you trust. You are never alone”.

In the area of education that Oyebanji considers as a right, rather than a privilege, the governor insisted that his government would make education free and accessible to all children, so that nobody will be excluded on account of poor and debilitating backgrounds.

The Ekiti’s number one citizen disclosed that his administration is making copious investments via recruitment of qualified teachers, renovating school facilities, upgrading ICT laboratories, and renewing focus on Science and Technology to improve children’s academic confidence and competence.

“Through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and Universal Basic Education Commission projects, Ekiti State is creating safe and accessible learning spaces in our schools. Our students’ improved performance in national and international examinations, is a testament to the hard work of our educators and the enabling environment created by the State Government.

“Our First Lady’s Back to School Initiative distributes school essentials like bags, stationery, and uniforms to children in public schools at the start of each academic session. These items and regular interactive sessions offer our pupils encouragement and mentorship”.

The governor urged parents, guardians, and teachers to pay more attention to the children’s emotional well-being, by creating open channels of communication, where they can feel safe to express their fears.

In her submission, the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Mrs Peju Babafemi, said the Ekiti State organised symposia across the three senatorial districts to commemorate the event, where the student participants performed exceedingly well.

The well attended annual event featured trophy presentations to the best schools in Inter- School March Past, gifts to best students in symposia organised in senatorial order, cultural display, dancing and distribution of books to participating children, to add values and panache to the celebration.