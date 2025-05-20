Overland returns to Warri, offers Lagos, Abuja connections

By Dickson Omobola

One of Nigeria’s domestic airlines, Overland Airways, has resumed flight operations to Warri, Delta State.

The airline, which recommenced scheduled flights to Warri’s Osubi Airport, Tuesday, operated with an Embraer 175 jet aircraft that departed the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos at 8:17 and landed at the Osubi Airport at 8:58.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Aderonke Emmanuel-James, said the flight resumption would not only be of economic importance but also support social linkages between the people of Delta whose intention includes connecting to other parts of Nigeria.

Emmanuel-James said passengers could connect seamlessly from Warri to other destinations across the North and South-West on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

She said: “Over the years, we have proven that aviation is a catalyst of growth and we are able to move businessmen across states and across Nigeria. This service we are offering today, we are operating Lagos to Warri, Warri to Abuja, Abuja to Warri and Warri back to Lagos.

“We are starting with three weekly flights. We start in Lagos at 8.15 in the morning and depart for Abuja from Warri at 9.25. While Abuja to Ilorin will depart at 11.05 and Warri to Lagos at 12.30pm. We hope that in the next coming weeks we will be able to operate daily flights into Warri and out of Warri.

“We are back with our brand new Embraer E175 jet aircraft that features the premium and the economical class cabin. We are back with the latest technology. It is a second chance for everyone to experience, fly with Overland Airways and experience the best, one of the best cabins around in Nigeria today with the latest technology.”

On his part, the airport’s manager, Mr Winston Egwuatu, lamented that the airport’s runway has prevented some airlines from flying into the facility, thereby affecting passenger traffic.

Egwuatu, however, expressed joy that passengers travelling from Warri could now connect to Lagos and Abuja seamlessly without having to go through Asaba or Benin.

The airport manager, who also said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has commenced plans to expand the airport runway, promised that all infrastructure needed for Overland to operate seamlessly into and out of the airport would be provided.

He said: “The size of the runway has kept several airlines away from the airport. The runway, which is 2.1 kilometres long, has a setback of 150 metres at both ends, thereby reducing the available landing space to 1.8 kilometres. This has forced airlines to operate with smaller aircraft, and limit the number of airlines that can fly into the airport.”