’Over 570 illegal refining sites demobilized, 681 suspects arrested in Niger Delta in 5 months’

…Oil Production Increases to 1.85 Million Barrels Daily

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), combating crude oil theft, piracy, and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta, has revealed significant achievements over the past five months. According to authorities, more than 570 illegal refining sites have been demobilized and 681 suspects arrested during various operations.

The OPDS also dismantled 918 illegal storage facilities, seized 194 large wooden boats, and intercepted 71 tankers and vehicles used for transporting stolen or illegally refined petroleum products. These efforts were disclosed by Rear Admiral N.M. Medugu, Commander of OPDS, during a press briefing in Yenagoa. He was represented by Commodore Patrick Meteke, the Maritime Component Commander.

In the same period, security forces prevented the theft of approximately: 3,582,893 litres of crude oil, 1,565,318 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 55,635 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and 91,760 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The task force also recovered 653 illicit weapons from criminal elements and successfully resolved over 102 disputes between host communities and International Oil Companies (IOCs). These non-kinetic interventions helped prevent crises that could have disrupted oil production.

Commodore Meteke highlighted that the sustained operations have led to an 89% success rate in combating oil theft in the first quarter of 2025. This has contributed to an increase in Nigeria’s crude oil output from 1.2 million barrels per day in June 2024 to 1.85 million barrels per day as of May 2025. The improved terminal factors on major pipelines such as the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP), and Trans Escravos Pipeline (TEP) have been pivotal.

During clearance operations, the task force destroyed 13 camps used by militants, sea robbers, pirates, and other criminal groups.

Meteke emphasized the importance of non-kinetic strategies in building trust with host communities. “Due to the confidence reposed in OPDS by both oil companies and communities, incidents of human rights abuses have been minimal,” he noted.

He also spoke about ongoing community outreach programs, including: Medical outreaches, Scholarships for indigent students, Ecological interventions such as canal clearance to mitigate flooding.

A notable example is the annual end-of-year outreach in Igbogene community, which hosts the OPDS headquarters, where palliatives and incentives are distributed. Similar programs are implemented by other sectors and units across the region.

Additionally, collaboration with Private Security Companies (PSCs) has enhanced intelligence gathering and conflict resolution, contributing to improved operational efficiency and oil production.

On the role of the media, Meteke said: “OPDS relies on the media to inform the public about its operations. The media has been instrumental in publicizing our efforts, such as the recent interception of a large wooden boat carrying about 90,000 litres of crude oil at the Abereke Naval Outpost in Ilaje LGA, Ondo State, on May 15, 2025.”

He praised media campaigns against pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, illegal refining, militancy, and other threats to the oil and gas industry. These campaigns also help educate the public on the environmental and economic impacts of such crimes.

Finally, while commending the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for providing critical operational resources, the OPDS Commander called for more assets.

“We need additional maritime and air assets, more vehicles for mobility—especially for night operations—as criminals mostly operate under the cover of darkness. We also need more gunboats and tactical drones to tackle evolving security threats,” he stated.

Operation Delta Safe’s area of responsibility includes Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and parts of Ondo, Edo, Anambra, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Imo, and Cross River states—regions that are vital to Nigeria’s economy due to their vast oil and gas reserves.