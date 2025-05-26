Outrage as policeman demands ₦5,000 or fuel from motorists over suspended ECMR

A viral video has sparked public outrage after capturing the moment a police officer demanded either ₦5,000 or five litres of fuel from motorists who failed to present proof of Electronic Central Motor Registry (ECMR) registration, despite the suspension of its enforcement.

In the footage shared on Sunday by X user Teniola (@Teeniiola), the officer is seen confronting a group of travellers along the Benin Bypass, insisting on seeing their ECMR documents.

When one of the motorists asked what the issue was, the officer simply replied, “CMR”. The motorist pushed back, stating that the enforcement of the ECMR had been suspended, to which the policeman responded, “You can make your calls.”

Pressed further on what he expected from the travellers, the officer demanded five litres of fuel. When the motorist explained there was no nearby filling station, the officer replied, “We will go and buy it.”

Asked how much the fuel would cost, he said, “₦5,000.” He then appeared to solicit the same amount from each vehicle. During the exchange, the officer also requested money for three litres of fuel from another motorist.

The incident has drawn strong criticism online, with many Nigerians expressing frustration over what they described as continued police extortion on the roads.

Reacting to the video, the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, SP Edafe Bright, condemned the officer’s behaviour, describing it as “embarrassing”.

“My God. Thanks for recording this. Little by little, all the moles will be taken out of the system,” Bright wrote on X.

“All these policemen bringing shame to us, one by one, they will be sent out of the organisation. Maybe when they become jobless, they will go into content creation. This is embarrassing, and the force is on it.”

In July 2024, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, suspended the enforcement of ECMR registration following public outcry and accusations that the scheme was being used to extort motorists.