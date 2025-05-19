Our skies must be defined by open opportunities, not closed borders — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

By Nnasom David, Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called for African countries to transition from rhetoric to action in implementing the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), declaring that “our skies must no longer be defined by closed borders, but by open opportunities.”

Keyamo made the call on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 18th Plenary Session of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) of States, hosted in Abuja by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The three-day meeting gathered aviation leaders from Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Gambia, Cape Verde, and Sierra Leone — member states of the sub-regional aviation bloc.

Emphasizing that the successful implementation of SAATM is a cornerstone of Africa’s economic integration and a key deliverable under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, Keyamo lamented the slow pace of progress.

“Despite Africa’s strong political will and numerous declarations, progress has been slow, and fragmentation remains a barrier to our regional integration. Air connectivity is an asset that improves the global competitiveness of cities, states, and regions. Africa cannot afford to be left behind,” he said.

The SAATM initiative aims to establish a single unified air transport market in Africa, promising to enhance intra-African connectivity, reduce travel costs, and support smoother movement of goods and passengers with minimal transit points.

“It is believed that SAATM will enhance intra-African connections and make the movement of passengers and cargo smooth with minimum transit points at competitive prices. But achieving this requires our collective resolve, not just in principle, but in action,” Keyamo explained.

He urged member states of BAG and beyond to rise to the moment:

“Let us move beyond commitments and take coordinated, deliberate steps toward making SAATM a living reality.”

Keyamo further reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to both SAATM and the Banjul Accord Group, describing BAG as a vital platform for promoting cooperation, safety, and regulatory integration across West Africa.

“Let us leave this meeting with a shared determination to elevate BAG into a true model of African aviation solidarity,” he charged.

In his welcome address, Nigeria’s Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, said the plenary was both a time of reflection and a call to bold action.

He identified key regional challenges such as infrastructure deficits, a shortage of skilled personnel, and the need for digital transformation within the aviation sector.

“While we chart a bold path forward for BAG and African aviation, let us keep our eyes on the prize — a safe, secure, and unified aviation sector in West Africa,” Najomo said.

The Head of the BAG Secretariat and Director General of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, Fansu Bojang, acknowledged the progress made but insisted the region could not afford to be complacent.

“As a group, we have pulled the industry from the abyss, but we must now overcome the remaining challenges to unlock the full potential of our sub-region,” he said.

Representing the Senate Committee Chairman on Aviation, Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai, Senator Augustine Akobundu reaffirmed legislative support for regional cooperation and harmonization in aviation.

“Nigeria recognizes the importance of regional cooperation in advancing aviation safety, security, and development. We support the harmonization of policies and enhanced regulatory frameworks across the region,” he said.

Vanguard reports that as the 18th plenary continues, stakeholders are expected to adopt new strategies to strengthen cooperation and ensure that the SAATM dream becomes a functional reality across the continent.