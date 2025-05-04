Our plans to remove fear, guesswork from online transactions – Adeshola Alebiosu

By Chioma Okoye

In a time where digital convenience is becoming non-negotiable, Yanga Plug’s Marketplace has emerged, poised to streamline everyday tasks for Nigerians. Founded by Adeshola Alebiosu, this innovative digital solution is tackling common pain points, beginning with the often-cumbersome process of decluttering.

The platform is a dedicated space designed for individuals looking to sell their pre-owned items with ease and security. From household essentials to electronics and fashion, the Yanga Plug’s Marketplace offers a significant upgrade from the often-unreliable methods of selling via social media. Sellers gain access to a wider audience, while buyers can discover quality secondhand goods at competitive prices.

According to Adeshola Alebiosu, the platform’s commitment to safety is paramount. “One standout feature of the platform is the built-in escrow payment system. It ensures that no money exchanges hands until both buyer and seller are satisfied, creating a safer environment for everyone involved. It’s the kind of trust system that removes fear and guesswork from online transactions,” he explained.

However, Yanga Plug’s vision extends far beyond just buying and selling. Recognizing the multifaceted digital needs of Nigerians, the app is engineered as an all-encompassing platform. Users can conveniently: Purchase affordable and dependable data bundles, recharge electricity and cable television subscriptions seamlessly, access a virtual dollar card for hassle-free international payments, register their businesses, from securing a business name to establishing a full limited liability company, all without the need for physical visits to any office. And a host of other valuable services.

“Everything on the app is built around ease, safety, and value,” Mr. Alebiosu emphasized. “So whether you’re an individual trying to clear out space at home, a small business looking to build credibility through registration, or someone simply trying to save money on bills, Yanga Plug is a practical tool for daily living. It’s not just another marketplace. It’s a platform that understands how to help users earn, save, and grow, all from their phones.”

The Yanga Plug app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Getting started is straightforward: simply download the app, complete the necessary Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, and you’re ready to experience a smarter way to sell, shop, and do much more, all within a single application.