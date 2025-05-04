Our inmates are well fed – NCoS denounces allegation of poor feeding

Nigerian Correctional Service.

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has dismissed this allegation as untrue, stating that inmates in its custodial centres were poorly fed.

“The Service categorically debunks this claim as false, misleading, and a gross misrepresentation of the realities within our facilities,” said Service Spokesman, DCC Abubakar Umar, in a statement on Sunday.

Umar said, to avoid doubt, the publication was a recycled piece that was pushed forward to create a ruckus where none existed.

He said, “While responding to the same allegation on TVC News on 1st September 2024, I highlighted that the Service operates under strict guidelines as provided by the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, which mandates the provision of adequate nutrition, healthcare, and general welfare for all inmates.

“Inmates are provided with meals that meet the nutritional requirements recommended by health professionals and monitored routinely by the ration committee set up by the Controller General of Corrections. Our menu plans are standardized and reviewed periodically to align with evolving health standards and budgetary provisions.

“Also, in response to current economic realities and rising inflation, the Federal Government of Nigeria has recently approved an increase in the daily feeding allowance for inmates in custodial centres from the previous rate to ₦1,125 per inmate per day. This adjustment is aimed at ensuring that inmates receive adequate and nutritious meals in line with acceptable welfare standards”.

According to him, the increment reflects the government’s commitment to the humane treatment of persons in custody and the broader reforms being implemented within the Nigerian Correctional Service to uphold dignity, human rights and international best practices.

Umar explained that the feeding of inmates is not conducted in secrecy as several independent oversight bodies, including the Ministry of Interior, civil society groups, and international partners, periodically assess the conditions in our custodial centres.

“None of their recent reports support the dehumanizing portrayal circulated by certain individuals or interest groups about the welfare of inmates.

“The general public is assured that the Service remains committed to upholding the rights and dignity of all inmates in line with international best practices,” he said.

