Otudeko: Court adjourns to allow for continuation of settlement talks

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, adjourned until June 11, for continuation of settlement talks, in a suit against Chairman of the Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko and others.

Read Also: SILENCE AS A SILENT KILLER: How stigma hampers mental health struggles

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke adjourned the case for report of settlement, following information by first defence counsel, Mr Bode Olanipekun (SAN), that parties were still negotiating settlement.

Olanipekun had told the court that settlement had not broken down but still on.

Recall that at the last adjourned date of March 17, Chief Wole Olanipekun had informed the court that a meeting involving all counsel, had been convened at the instance of the Attorney General.

He had said that this was aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement of the case.

On her part, the prosecutor, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed the position to the court, but added that the case be adjourned for report of settlement or arraignment.

The court has now adjourned the case until June 11, for report of settlement or arraignment.

The EFCC had preferred a 13-count charge against Otudeko and a former Managing Director of First Bank Plc, Olabisi Onasanya.

Also charged is a former board member of Honeywell, Soji Akintayo and a firm, Anchorage Leisure Ltd.. The charge is marked FHC/L/20C/2025.

The case was earlier scheduled for arraignment on January 20, but the defendants were absent on the grounds that the EFCC had not served them with any charge.

Vanguard News