Otti’s purported suspension: Abure, clown in desperate search for crown – Aide

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State has dismissed his purported suspension by the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party as “a joke taken too far.”

Gov. Otti, in a swift reaction through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, described Abure as “a clown in a desperate search for a crown”.

The governor, who said Abure was only seeking cheap popularity by attacking him, maintained that the purported suspension was of no moment.

Ekeoma, in a statement Wednesday night, urged members of the public to discountenance the purported suspension of Otti and other high-ranking members of the Labour Party “by the former National Chairman and his group of comedians”.

The statement read, “The attention of His Excellency the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has been drawn to the news of his purported suspension alongside other eminent leaders of the Labour Party from the Party by the former National Chairman of the Party, Julius Abure.

“The statement by Abure and his gang of comedians is not only a joke taken too far, but an affront on democracy by a group of inconsequential irritants who are desperate to use Governor Otti’s name to advance their self-serving economic agenda.

“For the records, the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has rightly and unambiguously stated that Julius Abure is no longer the National Chairman of Labour Party. The judgement which is in agreement with the Constitution of Labour Party, and formed the basis for the setting up of the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee stripped Abure of every authority to parade himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“Just few hours after being summoned by a Committee Set up by the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee to come and respond to allegations of gross misconduct bordering on financial misappropriation, impersonation and anti Party activities levelled against him, Abure decided to be smart by half by rushing to the press to announce the purported suspension of Governor Otti and other eminent members of the party.

“We enjoin Nigerians to disregard Abure’s laughable statement and continue to see him and his co-conspirators as a group of clowns in desperate search of a crown they do not deserve.

“Finally, we call on the Inspector General of Police to quickly arrest Mr Abure for impersonation, while INEC should ensure full implementation of the Supreme Court judgement as a way of preserving the integrity of the Supreme Court and protecting our democracy.”