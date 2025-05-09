Otti to convert new govt house built by Ikpeazu to hotel

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

..Says Structure is a Security Risk, Uninhabitable

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Government has announced plans to convert the newly constructed Government House, built by the immediate past Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, into a five-star hotel.

The decision was made public by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, following a tour of the three-storey complex. Kanu described the structure as “uninhabitable and a security risk”, accusing the former administration of erecting what he called “an uninhabitable structure in the name of a Government House,” which was hastily inaugurated 24 hours before Ikpeazu left office.

“Not Meant to Be a Government House”

Kanu argued that the complex was never intended for residential use, emphasizing its lack of essential facilities.

“This place appears uninhabitable. There are no wardrobes anywhere. Most of what we saw were just halls—empty halls,” he stated during the tour with journalists.

The Commissioner questioned the logic behind the design, expressing disbelief that the structure was expected to serve as a Government House.

“One begins to wonder what the designers had in mind when they put up this so-called Government House and expected a Governor to live in it,” Kanu remarked.

Incomplete and Unsafe Structure

Kanu highlighted that only the first floor of the building appeared to be completed, with the remaining floors unfinished and the elevator not installed. He expressed concerns over the safety hazards, pointing out that “if anybody missteps there, you can fall through the place to your death.”

He accused the Ikpeazu administration of rushing the project to create a facade of accomplishment, despite its incomplete and unsafe state.

“You can see a lot of the places were not plastered… The whole place looks dangerous,” Kanu stressed.

New Government House Plans and Hotel Conversion

The Commissioner revealed that Governor Alex Otti has directed that a new Government House be constructed at the old Government House site. He also dismissed claims by the past administration that the old Government House was a rented property, stating that it was duly acquired by the state government.

“Those who were in office before now were busy paying themselves rent from government coffers, deceiving the public that they were paying rent for a Government House,” Kanu alleged.

The Ogurube Layout complex—initially intended as a Government House—will be transformed into a five-star hotel under Otti’s directive. Kanu noted that Governor Otti, known for his prudent management of resources, would not allow waste, insisting that the transformation would benefit the state economically.

He concluded by urging Abians to disregard opposition criticisms and continue to support the current administration’s vision for progress.