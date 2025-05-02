Otti inaugurates Abia Electricity Board,vows to pull Umuahia out of national grid

Abia Gov Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia state Governor,Dr. Alex Otti has inaugurated a five man board of the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Agency, ASERA, with a charge for the agency to complete the negotiations with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company ,EEDC, and acquire the Umuahia ringed – fence area.

The membership of the board include; Mr Onyegbule Emeka – Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ikowu Ukwu – Executive Director, Engr. Iheanyi Eze – Executive Director, Onwuegbule Kareem Eberechukwu – Non Executive Director and Dr. Joy Oti – Non Executive Director.

Inaugurating the members of the board at the Government House, Umuahia, Otti vowed to pull Umuahia from the national grid, stressing that he is determined to ensure that power problem in the city is solved.

He said; “We are at the final stages of negotiations with EEDC, the idea for us is to acquire the Umuahia ringed-fence and that includes Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano, Bende, Ohafia, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi and Arochukwu.

“So, we are almost done and by the time negotiations are completed, payment would be made and we will pull Umuahia out of EEDC.

“The original agreement with Geometric before the amendment of the law was that any excess capacity would be sent to the national grid.

“Our plan right now, because Geometric has a stored capacity of 188 megawatts of energy, though they have three turbines with the capacity of 141 megawatts, the fourth turbine should be on the way any moment from now.

“At maximum load, we believe that Aba ringed-fence should not require more than a 100 megawatts. So, there is a balance of 88 megawatts.

“Our proposal is for it to be wheeled into Umuahia rather than sending it to the national grid. If we have 88 megawatts, at least we can guarantee steady supply of power.”

He noted that industrialization cannot happen without power and assured that electricity is central to the agenda of his administration.

The Governor narrated how he supported the Geometric power company to come on stream having been on the drawing board for 20 years before its commissioning.

He assured that the members of the board were selected on merit, adding that he is confident that they would perform, especially as they have an experienced Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, to work with.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Executive Director of ASERA, Engr. Iheanyi Eze promised to achieve the Governor’s vision about electricity and deliver quality and affordable power for the people.

He thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in the board and assured of a robust customer relations system in the agency.