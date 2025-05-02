Osun teachers to get free eye care, students undergoing free surgery

Osun state map.

Holds an interactive session with service providers

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following a successful free eye care service to over 45,000 students of public secondary schools in Osun State, the Osun Health Insurance Agency, OSHIA, has disclosed that teachers in public school are next in line to benefit from the scheme.

The agency also held a two-day quarterly training for service providers under its insurance scheme in Osogbo with a view to improving healthcare delivery for its enrollees.

Speaking with newsmen at the event on Wednesday, OSHIA’s Executive Secretary Dr Rasaq Akindele said it has screened teachers in public school and eye care delivery would begin soon for beneficiaries.

“We have screen teachers in public schools and discovered that many of them have visual impairments, hence, the eye care scheme for them would take off very soon.

“We have screened over 350,000 students out of which 45,000 were discovered to have different visual impairments. Some were given drugs, some get glasses while some required surgery. We have conducted surgery on some while we are still in the process of listing few ones for the procedure”, he said.

Speaking on the importance of the service providers training, he said the agency is interested in quality service delivery for enrollees, hence, the need to interact and train service providers through their forum quarterly to ensure service improvements.

His words, “It’s very important for the agency to meet service providers intermittently with a view to knowing their challenges and how to improve on quality service delivery.

“On Tuesday alone over 130 accredited service providers were trained on emergency care service delivery. On Wednesday 150 health practitioners participated in the training which is aimed at improving service delivery for our enrollees”.