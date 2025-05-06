Osun Assembly proposes 6 months imprisonment for skating on public roads

Lawmakers in the Osun House Assembly have resolved to impose a fine of six months imprisonment or N20,000 fine for skating on public roads or sidewalks in the state.

The lawmakers made the resolution while deliberating on the “Osun State Skating Restriction Bill 2025” during a sitting of the committee of the whole on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Reporting on the details and changes made to the bill by the committee of the whole, Mr Adewale Egbedun, Chairman of the Committee and Speaker of the Assembly, during plenary, said that roller skating/skating were indoor activities and therefore should be restricted indoors.

He said that the law when passed would empower citizens to arrest any person skating on public roads and handed to the police.

The speaker said that the law would provide concurrent jurisdiction to magistrates’ court and high courts in the state to sit on cases of such offences.

“Anybody or persons who skates or use roller skates on public road or sidewalks shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not less than six months or alternative sentencing of payment of sum not less than N250,000 or both,” he said

Thereafter, the assembly again dissolved into the committee of the whole to further deliberate on the “Osun State Multi-Door Court House Establishment Bill 2025”.

The assembly thereafter adjourned sitting to Monday, May 12 (NAN)