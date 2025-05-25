Osun Amotekun nabs three over ₦4.5m steel theft, others for burglary

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Osun State have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing iron steel valued at over ₦4.5 million from a company where they were employed in Ede, Osun State.

The suspects — Wilson Titus (26), Gabriel Simon (23), and Ogundele Sunday (32) — were apprehended during a surveillance operation at the company’s premises.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Corps’ spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, one of the suspects, Wilson, confessed that the trio had been stealing iron steel from the company and selling it to scrap dealers at Sabo in Ede.

He revealed that the stolen items were sold for amounts ranging between ₦3,000 and ₦7,000, depending on the size of the materials, before their eventual arrest.

More Arrests for Burglary and Theft

In a separate incident, Ogunbunmi Yemi (38) was arrested in Ila-Orangun after allegedly breaking into a residential building and stealing several household items, including a television set, a generator, and iron rods. The suspect reportedly claimed he intended to sell the stolen items to support himself.

Likewise, Biodun Akinwale (32) was caught in the act while dismantling aluminium fabrications from a newly constructed building within the Ede North Local Government Secretariat. He had forcefully broken through the windows and fittings before a resident spotted him and alerted the authorities.

Commendation for Intelligence Unit

Commenting on the arrests, Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Adekunle Omoyele, commended the Corps’ intelligence unit for its effective operations across the state, stressing the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.