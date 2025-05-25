Osun 2026: We’re not aligning with anyone — Aregbesola tells supporters

Aregbesola

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — Former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has dismissed speculations suggesting his political group is aligning with any individual or party ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Speaking in Yoruba during his 68th birthday celebration in Osogbo on Sunday, Aregbesola stated that his political camp remains independent as the state prepares for the 2026 poll and the 2027 general elections.

“Those saying we are going to align with some people are only deceiving themselves. We are not aligning with anyone; we are standing alone,” Aregbesola declared.

He further expressed confidence in his group’s chances in the upcoming elections.

“By the grace of God, this group will contest election next year and win. The election that will follow that of next year…”

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations, Biyi Odunlade, commended Aregbesola for his service to the state and the nation.

“I celebrate my dear Egbon, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, as he marks his 68th birthday today. He is a man endowed with an incredible sense of purpose, utilising his God-given knowledge and energy on initiatives that impact lives and transform societies.

“Regardless of our political differences, I hold Ogbeni Aregbesola in the highest esteem because of his contributions to the progress made in Osun State. I join family, friends, and well-wishers to honour his many impacts, particularly in the area of creating opportunities for young people.”

Aregbesola’s statement comes amid increasing political activities and alignments in the state as the 2026 governorship race approaches.