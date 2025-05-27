Osun 2026: APC UK divided over endorsement of Basiru for guber race

Dr. Ajibola Basiru

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, United Kingdom Chapter, on Monday, is divided over the endorsement of the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

The APC, UK has, through its Chairman and Secretary, Hon Tunde Doherty and Dr Momoh Obaro backed President Bola Tinubu for 2027 and endorsed Basiru for the Osun 2026 guber race.

However, the Deputy Youth leader of the party, Tunmise Ajiboye, faulted the stance of the Chairman and Secretary on Basiru ‘s endorsement, saying the chapter did not reach such an agreement.

A 58-second video made available to Vanguard correspondent showed that the executives only endorse President Bola Tinubu and vowed to support his Renewed Hope Agenda till he is re-elected in 2027.

According to Tunmise, the purported endorsement of Basiru is misleading and imaginary.

“I am constrained to clarify the purported endorsement granted the governorship bid of Senator Ajibola Basiru (SRJ) by a section of the UK chapter of our party, APC.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that the said endorsement was a ruse, as there was no time the Chapter decided to support a particular aspirant in an election that would take place in Osun State.

“The executives converged over the weekend, but the said decision of the individuals was construed and heightened to be the decision of the entire chapter. That is not correct. That is pure mischief. It was not a unanimous decision”.