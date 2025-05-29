Osita Chidoka decries leadership formation failure in Africa, inducted as Rotarian by Acclaim

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — In a powerful keynote address during his induction into Rotary International District 9142, former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Centre, Chief Osita Chidoka, declared that Africa’s deepest problems stem not only from poor governance but from a failure in leadership formation.

Speaking on the theme “You Cannot Give What You Don’t Have: The Imperative of Transformational Leadership in Africa,” Chidoka lamented that millions across the continent remain poor and hungry because their leaders are products of broken systems and cannot deliver what they themselves lack.

“Across Africa,” he said, “we suffer not just from poor governance but from a failure of leadership formation. We keep expecting transformational outcomes from individuals shaped by broken systems. But how can they offer equity when they were raised on exclusion? How can they deliver fairness when their rise comes through favours? How can they pursue the public good when loyalty is owed not to the people but to power?”

Chidoka traced the roots of Africa’s governance crisis to its colonial legacy, arguing that many African states inherited systems designed for domination and exploitation, not service. “We merely repainted the surface without rebuilding the soul,” he stated.

According to him, Africa’s current development path prioritizes material achievements—roads, skyscrapers, oil refineries—while neglecting moral and institutional foundations. “We have built states without societies, governments without guardianship, economies without inclusion, and cities without citizens.”

To address this crisis, he proposed a visionary framework built on the Family, Community, and Country (FCC) paradigm:

Family: “The first institution where power is introduced, values transmitted, and moral compasses set—or shattered. Too many leaders were broken at home before they ever assumed office. If Africa must rise, the family must be restored as a moral leadership school.”

Community: “More than a geographic cluster, it is the bridge between the individual and society. A family forms you. A community tests you. Rotary is a community bound by the shared value of Service Above Self.”

Country: “A country is a geographical idea; a nation is a shared moral contract. Nigeria’s motto—Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress—is hollow without equity, justice, and truth.”

Chidoka emphasized that transformation must begin at the grassroots: “A strong family raises a principled citizen. A strong community nurtures that citizen. A just country gives them the platform to lead. Transformation does not begin at the top—it begins at the dinner table.”

His message deeply resonated with the audience of Rotarians from seven states across Nigeria. In a spontaneous show of unity and admiration, they unanimously voted to induct Chief Chidoka as a Rotarian on the spot—a rare and powerful endorsement of his message.

District Governor Professor A. U. Nonyelu, visibly moved, described the moment as historic. “Osita Chidoka has not only spoken truth to power, but he has spoken power to service. His induction is not honorary—it is a call to leadership rooted in empathy and moral clarity.”

In his acceptance speech, Chidoka remarked, “Rotary succeeds where governments fail because it is founded on empathy, equity, and shared purpose. Africa—in our families, communities, and countries—must return to those principles.”

Rotary International District 9142, based in Awka, Anambra State, includes nearly 2,000 members across over 90 clubs in seven Nigerian states. The district focuses on peace, literacy, poverty eradication, access to clean water, health, and now, climate protection.

The Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, which Chidoka leads, is a public policy think tank committed to delivering innovative, evidence-based solutions in education, governance, health, transportation, regional studies, and security across West Africa.