Osimhen bags 37th goal as Galatasaray wrap up league campaign

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ended his Turkish Süper Lig season on a high, scoring his 26th league goal and 37th in all competitions in Galatasaray’s 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on the final day of the campaign.

Back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game, Osimhen was a constant threat and led much of Galatasaray’s attacking play at a buzzing Rams Park on Friday night.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a composed penalty, but it was Osimhen who stole the spotlight in what is widely expected to be his final appearance for the club.

In the 81st minute, the Nigerian striker powered home a header from a well-placed cross, sending fans into wild celebration.

The goal was his 26th in the league and brought his overall tally to an impressive 37 goals across all competitions this season.

Osimhen was substituted in the 88th minute to a loud ovation from the home crowd, acknowledging the fans who had embraced him all season.

His farewell performance was filled with energy, heart, and the clinical finishing that has made him one of the most talked-about strikers in Europe.

As transfer rumours swirl, Galatasaray fans now await confirmation of his next move — but not before celebrating a season to remember from their Nigerian talisman.

Vanguard News