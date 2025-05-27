Orji Kalu wears ‘Tinubu 2027’ campaign attire to National Assembly

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, on Tuesday attended Senate plenary in an outfit bearing the inscription “Tinubu for President 2027.”

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly complex, the former Abia State governor described the outfit as a deliberate and open endorsement of President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

“Can you see what I’m wearing? If you look at the dress I’m wearing, you will know what it is,” he said.

“This is the endorsement for president. My dress is perfectly tailored to that and the South-East caucus is fully in support.”

Kalu noted that others within the All Progressives Congress (APC) had also begun wearing the same attire, describing it as part of a growing show of solidarity with the president.

“People are already wearing it; I’m not just the first person wearing it,” he said.

“Because you people have a gold eye, that you can see what I’m wearing. I’m wearing something for the president, our president, your president.”

The senator revealed that the APC southeast caucus had endorsed Tinubu weeks ago, in a move led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and backed by the Governor of Ebonyi State and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We endorsed him weeks ago, chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma and co-chaired by the governor of Ebonyi and the deputy speaker. We initiated the national endorsement,” he added.

Kalu further praised Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the exchange rate, saying they reflect strong leadership.