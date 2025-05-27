‘Ori: Rebirth’ tops Nollywood box office, becomes highest-grossing Nollywood film for 4th consecutive weekend

‘Ori: Rebirth’, a star-studded Nollywood movie, is the highest-grossing Nollywood film for the fourth consecutive weekend.

FilmOne Entertainment, the distributing company disclosed on its Instagram page that the movie had grossed N308 million since its release.

The entertainment company revealed that the movie defeated other Nollywood movies to top the box office for the fourth weekend in a row.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Ori: Rebirth’ tells a story of a woman who embarks on a perilous journey to unlock her true potential and reclaim her heritage.