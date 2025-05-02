Optimist Academy for Film and TVE Receives NABTEB accreditation

By Nnasom David

In a landmark development for Nigeria’s creative and technical education sector, Optimist Academy for Film and TVE (Technical and Vocational Education) has officially been accredited by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

The approval positions the Benin-based institution as one of the few creative academies in the country licensed to offer nationally recognized certification in film, television production, and related technical disciplines. With this new status, graduates of the academy will now be eligible to receive NABTEB-certified qualifications, opening doors to both employment and advanced academic opportunities within Nigeria and abroad.

Founded by multimedia entrepreneur Imagbenikaro Osarumwense, Optimist Academy for Film and TVE has carved a niche for itself through hands-on training in Photography, Videography, Film Production, Postproduction (Videoediting), Scriptwriting, Live Broadcast Technology, Acting, Mobile Content Creation, Creative Business Startup and Management.

The institution has trained hundreds of youths and built strong industry links through collaborations with local and international film schools—including a recent cross-cultural film project with students from Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

Speaking on the achievement, Osarumwense described the NABTEB accreditation as “a huge milestone in our pursuit of creative excellence and capacity development.” He added that the approval will “strengthen the academy’s commitment to producing world-class creatives with both skill and certified competence.”

Education stakeholders and industry observers have hailed the accreditation as a timely boost for technical and vocational education in Nigeria, especially as the creative economy continues to expand and attract global attention.

With this latest milestone, Optimist Academy for Film and TVE reaffirms its position as a leading institution shaping the future of Nigeria’s creative talent pipeline—bridging the gap between passion and professionalism.