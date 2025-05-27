OPSH troops eliminate bandits en route to attack Plateau communities

…Recover Arms and Ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 3 Division Nigerian Army/Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, neutralized several armed bandits and militia members who were en route to attack villages in Plateau State.

According to a statement by OPSH spokesperson, Major Samson Nantip, the operation was carried out following credible intelligence indicating planned attacks on Teng and Kayarda villages in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area.

“Acting on the intelligence, troops laid an ambush and made contact with the armed group in the early hours of May 27. During the ensuing gun duel, three bandits were neutralized, while others fled the scene,” the statement read.

During the operation, troops recovered the following items:

Four AK-47 rifles

Four AK-47 magazines

Fifty-six rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition

The recovered arms and ammunition are currently in military custody.

Major Nantip added that efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing members of the criminal syndicate and recover additional illicit weapons.

“This operational success underscores the relentless efforts of our troops to rid the Joint Operations Area of criminal elements. Their activities have been largely frustrated and will continue to be so,” he stated.