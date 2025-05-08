Opposition, Northern leaders plotting to oust Akpabio as Senate President – CSOs allege

Akpabio

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have raised the alarm over an alleged coordinated plot by opposition figures and disenchanted northern leaders to destabilise the Senate and remove Senate President Godswill Akpabio from office.

The groups, Civil Rights Africa and the League of Democracy Defenders, accused suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of leading a campaign of calumny against Akpabio, including claims of sexual harassment and assassination attempts, which they described as unsubstantiated till date.

In a joint statement signed by Amb. Ikemefuna Richard of Civil Rights Africa and Alhaji Rabiu Mohammed, National Secretary of the League of Democracy Defenders, the CSOs claimed that the campaign is being funded by a former presidential candidate and supported by key opposition figures.

They also alleged the involvement of high-ranking northern political leaders, who are reportedly dissatisfied with the current administration’s power dynamics.

The statement emphasized that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from the Senate was a disciplinary action taken in line with the Senate’s rules and ethics, following her alleged misconduct and disruptive behavior.

The CSOs noted that she did not seek redress through internal procedures and instead opted for a media campaign targeting Akpabio and the National Assembly.

“The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Senate proceedings was a disciplinary action taken in line with the rules and ethics of the Nigerian Senate, following her sustained misconduct and disruptive tendencies that threatened the peace and integrity of the Red Chamber,” the statement read.

The groups dismissed the allegations as unproven and urged that such serious claims be addressed through formal legal and security channels rather than political panels.

They also refuted a separate narrative claiming that an individual was jailed for rigging elections in Akpabio’s favor, describing it as inconsistent and lacking credibility.

“How could the man who declared another as the winner of the election have been contracted to rig for the same man who ‘lost’ the election? In what world does such happen? The lack of intelligence in cooking up their lies continues to expose their desperation,” the statement added.

The CSOs reaffirmed Akpabio’s legitimacy as Senate President, noting that he was elected by an overwhelming majority of Senators across party lines.

They cautioned those behind the alleged plot to reconsider their actions, warning that their plans have been exposed.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio was elected by an overwhelming majority of Senators from across party lines, reflecting the will of the Senate and the Nigerian people. He has brought stability, vision, and productive collaboration to the Senate since assuming office,” the statement emphasized.

The CSOs called on the public, international observers, and democracy advocates to focus on verified facts and avoid being swayed by unverified claims.

They expressed support for Akpabio, describing him as a leader who has brought stability and productive collaboration to the Senate.