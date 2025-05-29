The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

By Adeola Badru

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR), has praised the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for his unwavering commitment to preserving Oduduwa’s cultural heritage.

The commendation came in light of the Ooni’s donation of three acres of land to the council for the construction of the World Ifa Temple, which is aimed to establish the largest pilgrimage site for Yoruba traditional worshippers globally.

In an appreciation letter issued by the President of the council, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, he expressed gratitude for the Ooni’s historic gesture.

“On behalf of the Council of Araba and Oluwo, we thank His Imperial Majesty for this good and historic gesture.”

The letter noted that the land, located near the Stadium Area, Route 7, Ile-Ife, is currently being prepared for the ambitious project.

“With this step, Ooni’s commitment to preserving and promoting Oduduwa’s cultural heritage and spirituality is obvious to all,” Fakayode added.

He, however, emphasised that the temple will serve as a major hub for Oduduwa’s spirituality, stating, “This project is going to be the largest World Ifa Temple across the world.”

Vanguard News