Onoh congratulates Oduntan for award of doctorate degree

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has congratulated the former Chairman of Wemabod Limited, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, for the Honourary Doctorate Degree in Business conferred on him by the University of America, Curacao (Netherlands and California, USA).

Onoh said that he was aware that the honour will inspire Oduntan for more humanitarian services and further expansion in business and development concerns.

The Honorary Causa award was conferred on Oduntan, last weekend, at the Creative Arts Hall, Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos.

Congratulating Dr Oduntan, Onoh said that the business mogul had used the positions he occupied to accelerate human capital development and is confident that the present award will spur Oduntan for more progressive heights.

Onoh described Oduntan not just as a personal friend who’s supportive role has impacted on his life positively in many ways but also a business Colossus who has been active in the country’s private and public sectors and prominent for his entrepreneurial achievements and community development initiatives.

“As a progressive politician, he been advocating for lawmakers that are disposed to working in partnership with the executive arms of government to promote harmonious good governance both at the federal and other tiers of government.

“As a former Managing Director of Honeywell Group, Otunba Oduntan was skillful in the administration of large chains of business conglomerate and in his current position as the Executive Chairman of Lanrope Group, he has diversified real estate business to support improvement in the nation’s housing deficit,” Onoh lauded.

Onoh further acknowledged Oduntan’s previous laurels in philanthropy that earned him fellowship in Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary Club International and the title as Otunba Osigade of Ijebuland among other achievements.