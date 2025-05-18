Only uneducated actor thinks playing lead role is the ultimate – Tina Mba

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress Tina Mba has called out actors who believe they must always play lead roles, describing such thinking as a sign of ignorance.

Speaking on Lights, Camera, It’s Your Turn, a show hosted by fellow actress Tope Olowoniyan, Mba challenged the notion that playing supporting roles is a downgrade.

“Sometimes an actor believes that because they have played lead, they have to continue to play lead in every film. That is delusional,” she said. “There are characters and roles for everyone. That one plays a supporting actor does not make one less. It is an uneducated actor that thinks playing lead is the ultimate.”

Mba, revered for her depth and versatility, stressed that every role contributes meaningfully to storytelling. She referenced the iconic Hollywood film Pretty Woman as an example of how even minor characters can have major impact.

“My favourite character in that film is the street urchin who opened and closed the film,” she noted. “I can forgive the public if they see the lead as everything, but for us as actors, it’s a role.”

Reacting to actors who insist on always being in the spotlight, she added, “If they have that luck, I wish them well. Personally, I believe there are no small roles but small actors.”

Her remarks have sparked conversations within the industry about ego, professionalism, and the importance of valuing every role, no matter how big or small.