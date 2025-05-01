Only section one of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway 70 per cent complete – Umahi clarifies

Dave Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has clarified reports on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, stating that only Section One of the project, spanning 47.47 kilometres, is currently 70 per cent completed.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday during an inspection tour of bridges along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Umahi addressed what he described as a misinterpretation of his earlier comments on the project’s progress.

“Some of you reported that I said the entire Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was 70 per cent done and will be finished by January 2026. That is not what I said. We were specifically referring to Section One, which as of today is 70 per cent complete.”

He reaffirmed that Section One of the highway is scheduled for completion by January 2026 and added that the entire coastal road would be tolled once completed.

During his inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway, Umahi expressed concern over the condition and clearance height of five bridges assessed. While the standard headroom in bridge design is 5.6 metres, he revealed that one of the bridges measured as low as 5.4 metres, posing a hazard as vehicles frequently collide with the beams.

“We discovered that the headroom on some bridges ranged between 5.4 and 6.2 metres. This poses safety concerns,” he said. “Our directive is to descend the carriageway by digging up to one metre and reconstructing it to provide a minimum clearance of 6.5 metres.”

Umahi also ordered the immediate closure of the Alapako Bridge in Ogun State, citing serious structural compromise due to repeated vehicular impact.

“The way it is now is very dangerous. A lot of the beams are compromised,” he said.

The minister stressed the need for strict adherence to updated bridge clearance standards to ensure safety and longevity across Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

(NAN)