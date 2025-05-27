One dead, nine rescued as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

…Rescue Operations Ongoing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Tuesday when a two-storey building under construction collapsed at Otta-Ona Junction, opposite Mobil Filling Station in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, leaving one person dead and nine others rescued.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Personnel from the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), including the Response Team and the Pre-Hospital Care Unit, were swiftly deployed to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, stating, “Following a distress alert received at 2:02 p.m., LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plan with teams dispatched from Agbowa and Alausa.”

He added, “Upon arrival at 2:40 p.m., it was discovered that a two-storey building under construction had collapsed, trapping three individuals beneath the debris. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.”

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu further disclosed that nine adult males were successfully rescued and treated by the agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit. Unfortunately, one body was recovered from the rubble as of press time.

LASEMA’s Tiger and Lion Response Teams commenced search and rescue operations immediately upon arrival, with the area cordoned off to ensure safety. Heavy-duty equipment, including an excavator, was deployed to facilitate the rescue efforts.

Other agencies involved in the ongoing operation include the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police, and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).